Ajit Jogi on ventilator after cardiac arrest

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:37 IST

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted to Raipur’s Shree Narayana Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday. His son, Amit Jogi, said his father had suffered cardiac arrest.

According to a health bulletin released by the hospital, Jogi was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation at his residence before he was taken to the hospital.

“Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest at his house. As of now, his ECG [electrocardiogram] and pulse have returned to normal which means his heartbeats are returning to normal functioning. But his respiration is still not normal. He is on a ventilator and his condition is critical,” it said.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Amit Jogi over the phone about his father’s health and assured him the state government will take every possible step to ensure his treatment, an official statement said.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 after the formation of the state.

Ajit Jogi parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and Amit Jogi were involved in a controversy over the alleged fixing of a by-election (2014) held to the Antagarh seat in Kanker district. Subsequently, he formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).