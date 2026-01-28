Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy CM, dies in Baramati plane crash
The plane was carrying Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party leader, his security personnel and the pilots.
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, died on Wednesday, January 28, after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati in Maharashtra, a close aide confirmed.
The plane was carrying five passengers at the time of crash. Along with Nationalist Congress Party leader, Vidip Jadhav, Pinki Mali, Sumit Kapoor, Shambhavi Pathak were on board, according to DGCA. Ajit Pawar death news updates
Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar in Baramati who is present at the local hospital, said, “All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead.”
The 66-year-old was heading to Baramati to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections when the incident occurred.
Sharing details of the plane crash, Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times, “The aircraft VT SSK was attempting a landing, and the aircraft went off the side of the runway and crashed.” He said the aircraft was a Learjet 45 that had been chartered from Mumbai.
Ajit Pawar dies in Baramati plane crash: What we know so far
- Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar left his Mumbai residence early on Tuesday for his hometown Baramati in Pune, where he was scheduled to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad polls.
- The Lear Jet 45 aircraft, VT-SSK, carrying him crashed at the threshold of runway 11 at Baramati airport at 8:48 am and burst into flames, leaving no survivors.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Pawar, two members of his security staff and two crew members were on board the aircraft and all of them died in the crash.
- Kiran Gurjar, a close aide of Pawar, told HT, “All six people including Ajit Pawar brought dead.” Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill said, “We have so far taken six bodies to hospital. When the plane crashed, we recovered three bodies first.”
- Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told Hindustan Times that “the aircraft VT SSK was attempting landing and the aircraft went on the side of the runway and exploded on crashing,” adding that it was a Lear Jet 45 chartered from Mumbai. The Baramati airport, operated by a private entity, was recently handed over to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.
