Ajit Pawar’s jet cleared for landing at 8:43 am. It crashed a minute later: Govt

The mid-size business jet, carrying Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, was cleared for landing a minute before it went down in flames at 8:44am on Wednesday, killing all five people on board, the civil aviation ministry said, citing the statement of the person manning the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Baramati airport. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has taken over the investigation into the crash. (ANI)

The ministry said the Learjet 45 aircraft was advised to descend in visual meteorological conditions, or sufficient visibility to fly, maintaining visual separation from terrain and other aircraft, at the pilot’s discretion. It added that the aircraft crew inquired about the winds and visibility. The crew was informed that the winds were calm and visibility was around 3,000 metres. “Next, the aircraft reported on the final approach of runway 11...the runway was not in sight to them. They initiated a go-around in the first approach,” the ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft was asked about its position after the go-around, and the crew reported on the final approach. “They were asked to report runway in sight. They replied ‘runway is currently not in sight, will call when runway is in sight’. After a few seconds, they reported that the runway is in sight. The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11... however, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance,” the statement said. “Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST.” The aircraft wreckage fell on the left side of the runway.

The statement said Baramati is an “uncontrolled airfield”, where flying schools operate the ATC.

The ministry said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation. It added that the AAIB chief was en route to the accident site for the probe.

Delhi-based VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operated the Learjet 45 aircraft registered as VT-SSK, took down its website after the crash. HT has reached out to VK Singh and Rohit Singh, the company owners, for comments over the email.

An official said VSR Ventures is a non-scheduled operator (NSOP), or an aviation company licensed to operate on demand. He said the company is responsible for its own aircraft maintenance.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) records showed the Learjet 45 aircraft was manufactured in 2010 and experienced pilots flew it to Baramati from Mumbai, 250 km away. The pilot-in-command and co-pilot had over 15,000 and 1,500 flying hours, and all mandatory requirements were in place.

The aircraft’s initial air operator permit was issued in April 2014 and renewed in April 2023. It was valid until 2028. VSR Ventures operates a fleet of 17 aircraft, including eight Learjet 45s, five Embraer 135BJs, four King Air B200, and one Pilatus PC-12.

The DGCA conducted its last regulatory audit of the operator in February 2025 and found no level-I findings (serious safety violations).

Another VSR Ventures Learjet 45, registered as VT-DBL, crashed at Mumbai airport in September 2023 with all passengers on board sustaining injuries.