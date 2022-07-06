Home / India News / Ajmer man arrested for announcing reward for beheading Nupur Sharma
india news

Ajmer man arrested for announcing reward for beheading Nupur Sharma

Additional police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said Salman Chishti was arrested late Tuesday night as he returned home after absconding for two days
Police said the arrested accused is a history sheeter and alcoholic. (HT PHOTO)
Police said the arrested accused is a history sheeter and alcoholic. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini

The Rajasthan Police have arrested a man from Ajmer days after a video surfaced showing him purportedly promising in an inebriated state to give his house and property as a reward to anyone who beheads suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Additional police superintendent Vikas Sangwan said Salman Chishti was arrested late Tuesday night as he returned home after absconding for two days. He cited preliminary investigation and said Chishti made the video in an inebriated state. Sangwan said the video was made before a tailor was hacked to death in Udaipur for backing Sharma. He added that Chishti is also not in a sound state of mind. “The arrested accused is a history-sheeter and alcoholic.”

Chishti was booked under the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code’s Sections153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) after the video went viral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out