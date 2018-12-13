Akali Dal against Kamal Nath becoming as MP chief minister

Akali Dal leader and Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said Sikhs would hold nation-wide protests if Congress leader Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Sirsa alleged Kamal Nath had a role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Sikhs would launch a nation-wide protest if Kamal Nath is chosen as the CM in Madhya Pradesh... Warning Rahul Gandhi of Sikhs’ anger if he followed his family’s tradition of rewarding butchers of 1984 Sikh genocide,” Sirsa told reporters.

Kamal Nath is one of the front-runners for the post in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress bagged 114 seats -- two short of an absolute majority.

The Sikh community, Sirsa said, was not scared. “We will ensure that Kamal Nath gets the punishment for his misdeeds. The Congress may control the judiciary or the CBI, but it will not be able to protect the culprits.”

He also warned Gandhi that “Sikhs have been patient enough” and he should not instigate them with a decision like making Kamal Nath the Chief Minister.

He also said that “history has shown whenever someone dared” to choose enmity with the community, Sikhs have given them a befitting reply”.

