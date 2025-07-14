Search
Akasa Air plane hit by cargo truck at Mumbai airport

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 04:12 PM IST

According to the airline, the cargo truck was operated by a third party ground handler when it came in contact with the plane.

A cargo truck hit an Akasa Air plane at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday, prompting an inspection of the aircraft. 

The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, said Akasa airline. (HT Photo)
According to the airline, the cargo truck was operated by a third party ground handler when it came in contact with the plane. Following the accident, the airline said that they have launched a thorough inspection of the plane and are probing the incident. 

The aircraft was parked when the cargo truck came in contact with it, Akasa Air said. 

“A third party ground handler, while operating a cargo truck, came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” said the airline spokesperson. 

“The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating this incident with the third party ground handler,” the spokesperson added. 

While the extent of damage the plane suffered due to the accident is not yet clear, a photo from the spot shows one of the wings of the plane causing a tear and slightly inserted into the truck.

The story will be updated when we have more details.

