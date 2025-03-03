‘Lakhs of Akash Anands...’: Mayawati's nephew reacts; BJP MP mocks BSP supremo

Akash Anand on Monday reacted to Mayawati's decision to remove him from all BSP posts with defiance, saying he is fighting for the self-respect of crores of Dalits, not for his career. Akash Anand with BSP supremo Mayawati.(File photo)

"Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people," he wrote on X.

He also lavished praise on Mayawati. He said her decision made him emotional.

"The decision of respected sister Ms. Mayawati ji to relieve me from all the posts of the party is personally emotional for me, but at the same time, it is a big challenge now, the test is difficult, and the fight is long," he added.

Akash Anand said that he learned invaluable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication under Mayawati's leadership. He also acknowledged that every decision made by Mayawati is binding, and they respect and stand by each one.

"I am a cadre of the most revered sister, Ms. Mayawati ji, and under her leadership, I have learnt unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication. All these are not just an idea for me but my life's purpose. Every decision of respected sister ji is like a line of stone to me. I respect her every decision and stand by that decision," he said.

He said he would continue his fight for the downtrodden and lakhs of Akash Anands will continue his struggle.

"This is an idea, a movement, which cannot be suppressed. Lakhs of Akash Anands are always ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it," he added.

Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators to oversee party affairs across the country.

Later on Monday, she expelled him from the party.

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him on Sunday was "selfish and arrogant".

"But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Shri Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity, but is mostly selfish, arrogant and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law," Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

BJP mocks Mayawati

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said Mayawati runs the party like a private limited company.

"I don't know if it is Mayawati's party or a private limited company. The way things are going in the party (BSP) -- he (Akash Anand) was appointed coordinator and then overnight relieved from all the posts... A game of Snakes and Ladders going on in her party, the people now understand all this," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI