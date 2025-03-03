Menu Explore
Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Mayawati on Sunday removed Akash Anand, who is her nephew, from all party posts

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party, citing his involvement in anti-party activities. This comes a day after he was removed from all key BSP posts.

Earlier, Akash Anand said he respects every decision of party chief Mayawati.(ANI)
Earlier, Akash Anand said he respects every decision of party chief Mayawati.(ANI)

"In the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of the venerable Shri Kanshiram ji, Shri Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement," Mayawati announced on X.

Mayawati on Sunday removed Anand from all party posts and appointed his father Anand Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as national coordinators in his place.

The former UP chief minister also said that she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

Akash Anand's reaction

Akash Anand on Monday said he respects every decision of party chief Mayawati and regards them as "patthar ki lakeer" or carved in stone.

He also said the decision had an emotional impact on him but asserted that he has taken it as a challenge and has a long battle ahead of him.

In a social media post on X, Anand said, "Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."

Akash Anand said that he learned invaluable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication under Mayawati's leadership, considering these principles not just an idea but a way of life.

He also acknowledged that every decision made by Mayawati is binding, and they respect and stand by each one.

"This is an idea, a movement, which cannot be suppressed. Lakhs of Akash Anands are always ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it," he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
