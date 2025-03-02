BSP chief Mayawati strips nephew Akash Anand of national coordinator role, days after expelling his father-in-law

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all the posts of the party. He was considered as the BSP chief’s political successor. This comes days after she expelled his father-in-law from the party. FILE: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati during a party meeting, in Lucknow in January with Akash Anand. (ANI)

Akash Anand held the post of national coordinator in the BSP. He was replaced by Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam in the post. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said there would be no successor to her till she is alive.

Mayawati made these decisions at the BSP’s national executive meeting in Lucknow. It was also attended by the presidents of many of the party’s state units. The BSP chief reviewed the present and future of the party and also reportedly discussed the plans to strengthen it before the UP assembly election of 2027 and beyond.

Apart from Mayawati, the party leader and her brother Anand also attended the meeting, along with several top office bearers like national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. But the BSP supremo’s nephew Akash Anand, who lost his party posts in the meeting, was not present.

Why did Mayawati strip her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP post?

Mayawati’s decision to strip her nephew of his responsibilities in the BSP came days after she expelled his father-in-law and former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Sidharth from the party for factionalism.

On Sunday, the BSP supremo said that Akash Anand’s political career has been affected by his father-in-law, as he may still be influencing her nephew through his daughter and Akash’s wife Pragya.

It's not the first time that Akash Anand has lost his posts and responsibilities in the party. It also happened last year during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where BSP ended up drawing a blank. But just over a month after the results of the polls came out, Akash was handed his responsibilities back.