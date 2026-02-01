Akhilesh Yadav flags ‘massive conspiracy’ in SIR, questions use of pre-printed form 7 in UP villages

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged a "massive conspiracy" to selectively delete voter names, claiming that opposition votes were being targeted under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh claimed that the complainants listed in the forms had "no known identity or whereabouts." (PTI)

In a post on X on Sunday, Yadav urged the courts, the Election Commission of India, and journalists to take cognisance of what he described as a "mega-scam" and a "conspiracy is underway to slice away opposition votes."

Raising serious questions, the SP chief asked, "Under SIR, who is distributing the pre-printed Form 7 in villages (through which someone can conspire to get another's name struck off by raising an objection)?" He claimed that the complainants listed in the forms had "no known identity or whereabouts," and that forged signatures were being used to facilitate the deletions.

According to Yadav, the alleged exercise was disproportionately impacting voters from the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities, particularly minorities. He said names were being removed "on a massive scale," often without the knowledge of the affected individuals, even when their documentation was complete and in order. "Even the person whose name is being objected to has no idea that their name is being deleted despite everything being in order," he wrote.