Alarms buzz, robbers loot, son sleeps on: Bizarre heist at retired judge's house in Indore caught on cam

In what could qualify for the smoothest robbery award if there was any, three masked men looted cash and jewellery worth ₹5 lakh from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, with the alarm system buzzing and failing to wake up a family member near who a robber stood ready with a rod to attack. The family's alarm system failed to alert Justice Garg's son, Ritvik, giving the intruders a clean window to escape unnoticed.(X/@Arhantt_pvt)

The robbery took place at the residence of retired Justice Ramesh Garg in Indore's upscale Vijay Nagar at around 3:30 am on Sunday, August 10, according to an NDTV report, which added that it lasted four minutes and ten seconds.

The thieves reportedly broke open the main gate lock and forced open an almirah inside the bungalow, all while Justice Garg's family remained sound asleep.

Alarm system fails to alert family

The most shocking part? The family's alarm system failed to alert Justice Garg's son, Ritvik, giving the intruders a clean window to escape unnoticed.

A video now making rounds on social media shows one thief calmly standing guard with a rod near Justice Garg's son, Ritvik, who sleeps on amid ringing alarm bell. Another robber, meanwhile, carries out the loot in the room.

The gang cut through an iron window grille to get in-despite a security guard being posted outside the house, the report said. Meanwhile, Ritvik's wife and children were asleep in another room, completely unaware that a robbery was unfolding just feet away.

Whether Ritvik was actually asleep or pretended to be sleeping to escape an attack by the robbers is not known.

Vijay Nagar police have registered a case and launched a full investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the culprits.

