Home / India News / West UP districts, NCR on alert after Covid-19 surge in Delhi

West UP districts, NCR on alert after Covid-19 surge in Delhi

There has been a decline in active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. There has also been a decline in the number of hotspots and containment zones.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Healthcare workers conduct temperature and swab test at Covid-19 testing center.(Praful Gangurde)
         

After the surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi in the last few days, the Uttar Pradesh government has sounded an alert in west UP districts and the national capital region (NCR).

Addressing a joint press conference, additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Alok Kumar said the state is witnessing a fall in daily Covid-19 count. “Yet, in view of the increase in Covid cases in neighbouring states, particularly in Delhi, the district administration in west UP have been directed to remain on alert,” they said.

There has been a decline in active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. During the last 24 hours, 1,788 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. At present, there are 23,035 active cases of the disease. To check a second wave of the pandemic, the state health and family welfare department has launched a focused sample test drive across all 75 districts of the state, the officers said.

Uttar Pradesh has also recorded a decline in the number of hotspots and containment zones. The positivity rate at present in UP is 1.5 percent.

In view of the festival season and an increase in activities, the state government has increased surveillance. People should follow Covid-19 protocol strictly, cover their face with mask, maintain social distancing and use sanitisers.

On Sunday 1,34,064 samples were tested, taking the total sample tested to 1.51 crore, the officers said.

A health department officer said the increase in positivity rate in Delhi shows that it is entering the third wave of infection. The onset of winter, with the increase in air pollution, has added to the woes of people, particularly those suffering with respiratory infection and asthma, he said.

There is a large movement of people residing in districts located in west UP and Delhi. The districts health department officers have been directed to increase surveillance, sample testing and contact tracing to check the second wave of infection in UP, he said.

