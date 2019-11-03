e-paper
Alert motorman saves injured commuter after falling off train in Thane

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 15:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
An alert motorman rescued a 21- year-old commuter lying injured by the side of a railway track. (Representative Image)
An alert motorman rescued a 21- year-old commuter lying injured by the side of a railway track after falling off a train in Thane district of Maharashtra, a railway official said on Sunday.

The victim, Pankaj Rai, was undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Mumbai where his condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

The mishap took place on Saturday when Rai was on way to his home in Thane’s Ambernath town, located around 48 km from here.

He boarded the train at Kalyan station and was standing on the edge of its foot-board when he lost his balance and fell between Ulhasnagar and Ambernath stations, a railway official said.

Some people noticed Rai lying near the track and gathered there to help him.

At that time, Pravin Katiyar, the motorman of another suburban train which was going from Dadar (in Mumbai) to Ambernath, spotted Rai lying near the track and immediately applied brakes to stop the train.

He then alerted the train guard and with the help of some commuters, carried Rai to a coach of the train.

Katiyar also alerted the Ambernath station master about the incident.

When the train reached Ambernath, the station master with the help of the railway police and a few hawkers took Rai to Central Hospital at Ulhasnagar from where he was later shifted to J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Central Railway’s Senior Public Relations Officer A K Jain said, “Our staff took Rai to hospital and later informed his family members. The alertness of motorman Katiyar saved Rai’s life.”

Thick smog over Delhi, 32 flights diverted from IGI airport
‘Talks with BJP only on CM post’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
Decision on IND-BAN T20I after 6.30 pm as thick smog engulfs Delhi
Shift PM house closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan, suggests Central Vista architect
It bothers me, when I see judges feeling harassed: CJI designate Arvind Bobde
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
