Alert Punjab cop thwarted attack on Sukhbir Badal

The assassination bid on Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal might have been successful if not for Jasvir Singh, an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police. Dressed like an SGPC sewadar at the Golden Temple and standing firmly next to Badal at the time of the incident, Singh played a pivotal role in foiling the attempt on Badal’s life at the entrance of the shrine, by risking his own. Dressed like an SGPC sewadar at the Golden Temple and standing firmly next to Badal at the time of the incident, Jasvir Singh played a pivotal role in foiling the attempt on Badal’s life at the entrance of the shrine, by risking his own. (PTI)

Singh said that he was already on the lookout for miscreants as they were briefed by seniors to be vigilant. “Our officers had told us that bad elements might do something unpleasant. We were vigilant while keeping in mind the maryada (religious protocol) of Sri Darbar Singh,” Singh said in a video after the incident, adding that security personnel cannot stop anyone nor carry out checks at the site.

Singh is part of the Amritsar City police and has been part of the Badals’ security detail for nearly two decades. Security personnel are not allowed to wear uniforms inside the holy site, which was why Singh was wearing plain clothes. On Wednesday, Singh was standing to Badal’s right wearing a white kurta-pyjama, a black jacket and an orange turban — an appearance that passed him off as a volunteer at the temple.

“When he [the shooter] turned up, I was quite vigilant. We noticed when he whipped out the pistol and overpowered him,” Singh said. The sole bullet fired by the assailant missed Badal and hit the wall of the shrine seven feet above him.