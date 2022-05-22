Home / India News / All 10 bodies recovered from site of Ramban tunnel cave-in
All 10 bodies recovered from site of Ramban tunnel cave-in

The 10 labourers were trapped since Thursday night after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed. Teams of police, army and disaster response forces started rescue operations almost immediately.
A vehicle is completely damaged after the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Khooni Nallah, in Ramban. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)
A vehicle is completely damaged after the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Khooni Nallah, in Ramban. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 22, 2022
HT Correspondent

All 10 bodies have been recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district on Thursday night, police said on Saturday.

The 10 labourers were trapped since Thursday night after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed. Teams of police, army and disaster response forces started rescue operations almost immediately.

“All the ten dead bodies have been recovered and shifted to District Hospital Ramban,” district magistrate Mussarat-ul-Islam said.

Of the trapped labourers, the police have identified nine. Five of the labourers — Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33) and Parimal Roy (38) — were from West Bengal; two -- Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) -- were from Jammu & Kashmir, and one Shiva Chouhan (26) was from Assam; and Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) and Kushi Ram (25) were from Nepal, said an official familiar with the matter.

The next of kin of the deceased workers have reached Ramban to complete formalities, he added.

The tunnel being built on the highway near Khooni nullah in Ramban district caved in at the start of work at 10.15pm on Thursday. Up to 17 hours of rescue work was affected, Islam said. The first body was recovered on Friday.

SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma said a case of negligence has been registered in connection with the collapse and further probe is on.

jammu and kashmir srinagar
