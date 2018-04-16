All 13 candidates set to win unopposed in UP legislative council polls

All 13 candidates for as many vacant seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are likely to get elected unopposed as no extra candidate entered the fray at the end of filing of nominations on Monday, an official said.

Unlike the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state, which saw cross-voting, the UP Council polls will not witness any such scenario as there was virtually no possibility of polling scheduled for April 26.

“As many as 13 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 13 seats,” returning officer Ashok Kumar Chaubey said.

While 12 candidates filed their nomination papers on Monday, one person had done so on April 12, he said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on Tuesday, and if all the documents are found valid, all the 13 candidates will be declared elected unopposed. However, an official declaration in this regard might not be done till the last date of withdrawal, which is April 19, officials said.

(This story has not been modified from its original version)