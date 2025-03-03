‘All AAP scams will be exposed’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on CAG report discussion in assembly

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on health will be discussed in the legislative assembly, further adding that all the “scams” of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will be exposed. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta speaks in the house during the first session of the Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

“Today, in the house, we will discuss the CAG report on health, and all their scams will be exposed. The AAP has already been exposed before the people of Delhi. Today, everyone is witnessing how AAP deceived them. They came to Delhi wearing the cloak of honesty, but crossed every limit of dishonesty,” ANI quoted the chief minister.

"Twelve more CAG reports are yet to be tabled and more irregularities are likely to surface," she added.

ALSO READ: AAP-led Delhi govt ‘grossly mismanaged’ Covid funds: CAG report

According to the list of business released by the treasury bench, the report 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services Relating to Government of NCT of Delhi, ' prepared by the CAG, will be discussed by the MLAs, who can also raise matters under Rule-280 with the Chair's permission.

ALSO READ: ‘Drama, excuse’: CM Rekha Gupta addresses Delhi assembly, links AAP protest to CAG reports

Earlier in the day, Delhi minister Ashish Sood slammed the AAP government's handling of the city's health and power infrastructure.

“With every page of the CAG report, more and more scams of the AAP government are coming to light. When the people of Delhi needed oxygen, when they needed Mohalla clinics, the Delhi government was busy constructing their Sheesh Mahal. The High Court and the CAG have made serious allegations about their 'mohalla clinics' and the so-called health model. All MLAs will have a detailed discussion on this today,” Sood told ANI.

The Delhi government did not spend ₹245 crore out of nearly 788 crore provided by the Centre for emergency response during the Covid pandemic and also delayed release of funds for vaccination against the deadly infection, said a CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

AAP MLAs to attend assembly following suspension

The tabling of CAG report had created a political slugfest between the BJP and opposition AAP.

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including leader of opposition Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid an uproar before the tabling of the CAG report.

Atishi called the suspension an injustice to the opposition in a letter addressed to Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and urged him to "protect democratic values".

The MLAs were suspended for three days on February 25, marking March 3 as the first time the MLAs would come to the assembly after the suspension.