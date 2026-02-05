All about Bharat Taxi, the govt-backed alternative to Ola, Uber, Rapido launched today

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to launch Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, on Thursday, marking the formal rollout of a government-backed alternative to private cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. Union Minister Amit Shah is set to launch Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, on Thursday, following a successful pilot in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

The launch follows a two-month pilot programme that officials described as successful, with trial operations conducted in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat before the nationwide debut, said news agency PTI.

Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, Bharat Taxi was established on June 6, 2025, and is backed by eight leading cooperative organisations, making it an indigenous, driver-owned mobility platform.

The Ministry of Cooperation has claimed that Bharat Taxi is the world’s first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing service, as well as the largest driver-owned mobility platform globally, the report stated.

Since pilot operations began in December 2025, over 3 lakh drivers, referred to as Sarathis, have registered on the platform, while more than 1 lakh users have signed up on the app. The service has completed over 10,000 rides across Delhi-NCR and Gujarat so far, with around ₹10 crore distributed directly to drivers, according to official data cited in the report.

Unlike existing platforms, Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, allowing drivers to retain earnings without exclusivity clauses that restrict them from working on other apps. The platform also places emphasis on social security, offering health insurance, accident cover, retirement savings and a dedicated support system, along with emergency assistance and verified ride data.

During Thursday’s launch event, the top six performing Sarathis will be honoured, with Amit Shah distributing certificates to reinforce the principle of “Sarathi Hi Malik”, which means “the driver is the owner”. Each selected driver will receive ₹5 lakh personal accident insurance and ₹5 lakh family health insurance, while nine MoUs will be signed with public and private stakeholders to strengthen operations and safety, the report noted.

More than 1,200 Sarathis from across the country are expected to attend the launch.

(With inputs from PTI)