DMRC to start last-mile connectivity services through Bharat Taxi app at 10 Delhi stations

New Delhi As part of the initial pilot phase, dedicated bike taxi services shall be deployed at the Millennium City Centre station. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that it would launch last-mile connectivity service at 10 Metro stations across the national capital region (NCR) through the Bharat Taxi mobile application by the end of the month. The service will be integrated with the DMRC’s Sarthi app and provide bike taxis, autorickshaws and four-wheeler cabs, officials said.

The Bharat Taxi is a mobility platform run by Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), a multistate cooperative backed by the Government of India, under an initiative of the ministry of cooperation. A memorandum of understanding has been signed and it will ensure fair and transparent service delivery, officials said.

“As part of the initial pilot phase, dedicated bike taxi services shall be deployed at two Metro stations, namely Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden, by January 31, 2026. The pilot deployment will help assess commuter response, operational feasibility and service effectiveness before further expansion,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporation communications at DMRC.

The service is likely to be started in Metro stations at New Delhi, Millennium City Centre, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Botanical Garden, Vaishali, Sikandarpur and Nehru Place, although the list is yet to be finalised, officials said.

The plan to provide last-mile connectivity was first announced on Monday, following a meeting between Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and the Delhi government. Yadav called on Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa to focus on last-mile connectivity, and the Delhi government apprised the minister that it has ordered 3,350 e-buses as a larger plan to induct 14,000 e-buses that will be integrated with the Metro network in the long run.

Dayal said the move will also address the growing concern of air pollution by promoting the use of environment friendly transport.

“While the Metro network provides fast, safe and reliable mass transit, access to convenient and affordable last-mile connectivity remains a critical factor in ensuring a truly end-to-end travel experience. Recognising this need, DMRC has taken a significant step towards improving passenger convenience by integrating organised last-mile mobility services with Metro operations,” he said.

The service will offer commuters multiple travel options, based on distance, time, affordability and convenience. A key feature of this initiative is digital integration with the DMRC Sarthi application for a seamless experience, Dayal said.

“Following this integration, door-to-door mobility services will be made available to DMRC commuters through a unified digital platform, allowing passengers to plan, book and access Metro and last-mile services in a single journey flow,” he said.

“This digital approach is expected to improve transparency, reduce waiting time, and enhance overall service reliability for Metro commuters. Fare rates under this initiative shall remain competitive in comparison to existing market offerings. While peak-hour pricing may apply in line with demand variations, peak-time fare surges shall be capped to ensure affordability and protect passenger interests. The fare structure is designed to strike a balance between passenger convenience and the economic sustainability of service providers,” he said.

Last-mile services are currently provided by the Delhi Metro at 158 stations in Delhi-NCR through different arrangements. A total of 1,445 e-autos have been deployed by the Delhi Metro so far, officials said.