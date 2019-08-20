All about INX media case, in which Chidambaram, son Karti are accused

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:43 IST

Former finance minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea was on Tuesday rejected by Delhi high court in INX Media case. The Congress leader and his son Karti face allegations of corruption and money laundering in the case.

CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. The money laundering case was lodged in 2018.

Also Read: P Chidambaram summoned by Enforcement Directorate in alleged aviation scam case

Karti Chidambaram, MP from Shivaganga, Tamil Nadu, is on bail in the case. Following is the chronology of events relating to INX Media case:

2017

*May 15: CBI files FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti’s father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

*June 16: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Bureau of Immigration, under Union Home Ministry, issues look out circular (LOC) against Karti.

*Aug 10: Madras HC stays the LOCs issued against Karti and four others holding that they were prima facie “unwarranted”.

*Aug 14: The Supreme Court stays Madras HC order staying Centre’s LOC issued against Karti.

*Aug 18: SC asks Karti to appear before CBI on August 23.

*Sep 11: CBI tells SC it has furnished details in a sealed cover on the probe about “possible transactions” in foreign countries and 25 alleged offshore properties of Karti Chidambaram.

*Sep 22: CBI tells SC that Karti was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

*Oct 9: Karti seeks SC’s nod to visit the United Kingdom to get his daughter admitted at the Cambridge University and expresses willingness to undertake that he would not visit any bank there.

*Oct 9: P Chidambaram tells SC that the BJP-led government has been carrying on a “politically-motivated vendetta” against him and his son.

*Nov 20: SC allows Karti to visit UK for daughter’s admission.

*Dec 8: Karti moves SC challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

2018

*Jan 31: SC remands back to the Madras HC, the pleas relating to issuance of two LOCs against Karti and others.

*Feb 16: Karti’s CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his “ill-gotten wealth” in India and abroad.

*Feb 28: Karti arrested by CBI at Chennai aiport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sends him to one-day police custody.

*March 23: Karti gets bail after 23 days in jail

*July 25: The high court grants interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram.

*Oct 11: The ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, an action termed “bizarre” by him

2019

*July 11: Jailed-media baron Indrani Mukerjea turned approver in the case She accepted the conditions put on her before a judge.

*Aug 1: ED asks Karti to vacate Jor Bagh house in New Delhi, which was earlier attached by the agency.

*Aug 20: Delhi HC rejects bail applications of P Chidambaram.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 16:43 IST