All for a photo: Python dies after being mistreated, poked by selfie seekers in Bengal

A six-feet long python died in Birbhum district of West Bengal late on Wednesday after it was allegedly tortured by locals, who wanted to click selfies with it, over a month after a peacock died in similar circumstances in Jalpaiguri.

“Though the forest department’s staff went to the spot on Wednesday, the snake died before it could be rescued. We are trying to find out who manhandled the python,” Hari Krishnan, the divisional forest officer of Birbhum, said.

The forest department began an investigation into the incident on Thursday.

Residents of Babuijor village in Kankartala of Birbhum district, about 218km north of Kolkata, found the python from Hinglow River on Wednesday. As soon as the word spread in the village, many rushed to the river to take a look at the snake.

Some of the villagers started clicking selfies with the python and many, according to the forest department and local administration, poked the snake with sticks. Some even held it around their neck and posed for pictures.

Soon the python became weak and could not move prompting the villagers to torture it further.

The peacock met the same fate in Dhupguri area of Jalpaiguri after locals troubled it for selfies.

The deaths are the latest in a worrying trend of people getting close to birds and animals to click a selfie, often proving disastrous for both animals and humans.

A man in southern Odisha’s Nabarangpur district paid with his life when he tried to click a selfie with an injured bear in a forest in May. The man was killed on the spot when he stopped to relieve himself in a forest, spotted the bear and tried to click a selfie with the animal.

An elephant attacked a tourist and killed him on the spot in November last year when he tried to click a photograph on a highway in the Jalpaiguri district.

Koustav Banerjee, a councillor of Midnapore Municipality, was hurled to death in 2015 by a tusker that charged at him as he attempted to click photographs of its herd at Manikpara in Jhargram.