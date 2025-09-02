All government, private schools in J&K to remain closed today as rain fury continues

All government and private schools in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Tuesday following weather alerts and continuous rainfall that has triggered landslides in hilly areas, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu announced in a late-night order. A portion of a temple collapses on the banks of the Tawi River following heavy rains, in Jammu.(Amit Shah- X)

“In view of the weather alerts and incessant rainfall causing landslides in hilly areas, and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on 02-09-2025. Additionally, it is directed that online classes be conducted wherever possible,” the order cited by ANI said.

The University of Jammu also issued a notice informing students that all examinations scheduled for September 2, 3 and 4 stand postponed.

Fresh dates will be announced later, the university added.

Rain fury in J&K

The regional meteorological office predicted moderate to heavy rain across most parts of Jammu division on September 2 and 3.

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi and moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, and Kishtwar in Jammu region and Anantnag and Kulgam in south Kashmir mainly towards late night of September 2 or early morning of September 3 till late afternoon," a Met office spokesperson told PTI.

He cautioned of possible cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and shooting stones in several vulnerable areas, along with a rise in river and stream levels. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and avoid landslide-prone zones.

According to PTI, heavy rain has triggered land subsidence in Samba district, endangering homes in a hamlet and forcing authorities to evacuate families to safer places.

"Due to the floods triggered by heavy rain over the past few days in Samba, cracks have appeared in roads and houses near Jamoda village. The village is located on the Samba-Mansar-Udhampur road. Land subsidence has pushed eight houses to the verge of collapse," an official said on Monday.

Officials noted that houses in Jamoda settlement of Nud block, built on an elevated patch along the Samba-Mansar-Udhampur road, have been severely damaged. Some houses developed cracks during the initial spell of rain, but the situation has worsened, leaving almost every home on the verge of collapse.

Since August 14, more than 130 people, including many pilgrims, have lost their lives, over 120 have been injured and 33 remain missing due to cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts.

Record rainfall on August 26-27 also led to flash floods in low-lying parts of Jammu and adjoining plains, causing significant damage to both public and private property.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)