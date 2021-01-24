All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP
The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party said that all their MLAs would move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border on January 25 to support the tractor parade of farmers.
"All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on Jan 25 on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers," the state party unit said as quoted by news agency ANI.
For the tractor march, the Delhi police has approved total routes spanning up to 170 km, of which over 100 falls in the national capital. The parade would commence after the Republic Day parade, but there is no clarity regarding when it would conclude. The police has also estimated that about 15,000 tractors were present at the three border points, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and more would trickle in later.
The police has suggested three short routes for the farmers with respect to the border points. Those at Singhu border have been asked to follow the Kanjhwala-Bawana route, while the protesters at Ghazipur border must take the Apsara border-Duhai route. The protesters at Tikri have been asked to take the Nangaloi-Najafgarh-Badli route.
The tractor parade will feature a number of tableaux from across states depicting village life, the protest against the farm laws, and hailing the courage of the farmers as per organisers. Arrangements for 'langar' have been made along the national highway for the journey to the national capital's borders, as per farm leaders.
Each protest site has had a war room set up to ensure smooth and effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the Centre's three contentious farm laws, that were passed in September, around the national capital for several weeks, braving the bitter cold.
The agitators demand a complete rollback of the laws and have refused to accept anything less, while the Centre has remained adamant that it would not withdraw the laws.
These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
