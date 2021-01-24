IND USA
Home / India News / All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP
The tractor parade will feature a number of tableaux from across states depicting village life, the protest against the farm laws, and hailing the courage of the farmers. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
india news

All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP

"All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on Jan 25 on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers," the state party unit said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:02 PM IST

The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party said that all their MLAs would move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border on January 25 to support the tractor parade of farmers.

"All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on Jan 25 on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers," the state party unit said as quoted by news agency ANI.

For the tractor march, the Delhi police has approved total routes spanning up to 170 km, of which over 100 falls in the national capital. The parade would commence after the Republic Day parade, but there is no clarity regarding when it would conclude. The police has also estimated that about 15,000 tractors were present at the three border points, Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and more would trickle in later.

The police has suggested three short routes for the farmers with respect to the border points. Those at Singhu border have been asked to follow the Kanjhwala-Bawana route, while the protesters at Ghazipur border must take the Apsara border-Duhai route. The protesters at Tikri have been asked to take the Nangaloi-Najafgarh-Badli route.

The tractor parade will feature a number of tableaux from across states depicting village life, the protest against the farm laws, and hailing the courage of the farmers as per organisers. Arrangements for 'langar' have been made along the national highway for the journey to the national capital's borders, as per farm leaders.

Each protest site has had a war room set up to ensure smooth and effective coordination during the parade. There will be 40 members, including doctors, security personnel and social media managers, in each of these rooms.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting the Centre's three contentious farm laws, that were passed in September, around the national capital for several weeks, braving the bitter cold.

The agitators demand a complete rollback of the laws and have refused to accept anything less, while the Centre has remained adamant that it would not withdraw the laws.

These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Topics
aam aadmi party farmers protest
app
Afghan security officers inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan's capital Sunday, killing at least a few people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)(AP)
india news

Force Taliban to reduce violence and agree to truce, Afghanistan tells Pakistan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • Over the past few weeks, Afghan government officials, civil society activists and journalists have been targeted in bombings and attacks in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan.
One of the women had taken the Covid-19 vaccine on January 19 while the other had taken it on January 20.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Two women die in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana days after taking Covid-19 vaccines

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • A 42-year-old accredited social health activist (Asha) worker in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, died of brain stem stroke on Sunday while a 45-year-old Anganwadi worker in Telangana’s Warangal (urban) district died after complaining of burning sensation in her chest.
The AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its respective regional networks.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

President Kovind to address nation on the eve of Republic Day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
The tractor parade will feature a number of tableaux from across states depicting village life, the protest against the farm laws, and hailing the courage of the farmers. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
india news

All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:02 PM IST
"All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on Jan 25 on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border to support the tractor parade of farmers," the state party unit said.
Mirzapur: Health workers applaud a medic after she took the first dose of Covishield vaccine during the COVID-19 vaccination drive, at District Woman Hospital in Mirzapur, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_22_2021_000060B)(PTI)
india news

Ahead of US, UK, here's what India's Covid-19 vaccination rate tells

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:06 PM IST
While India took only six days to roll out one million vaccine doses, the United States took 10 days to reach the mark and the United Kingdom took 18 days to achieve the one million-mark, the ministry said.
The Congress Monday said it will not defend or protect anybody and the law should take its due course after a case was registered against former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy and Congress MP K C Venugopal on a complaint of sexual misconduct filed by Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair.(Oomen Chandy/Twitter Photo)
india news

Kerala asks CBI to probe sexual harassment case in solar scam, Cong cries foul

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • The Kerala government's decision ask the CBI to probe accusations of sexual harassment against Congress leaders came days after the grand old party named Oomen Chandy head of its election management committee.
Jalandhar: Chickens inside a cage at a poultry farm, in Jalandhar, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Amid bird flu scare, four samples of heron have been sent from a Jalandhar-based lab to Bhopal for confirmation. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_15_2021_000085B)(PTI)
india news

9 states have bird flu in poultry, 12 in migratory birds, says govt

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:34 PM IST
“Till 24th January, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds and in 12 states for Crow/Migratory/Wild birds,” the ministry of animal husbandry said.
Farmers sitting in a tractor trolly during their protest against farm law, at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

15,000 tractors, 170 km: All you need to know about the farmers' tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST
According to the Delhi police estimates, about 15,000 tractors are present at the three border points and more are expected to trickle in.
A farmer drives a tractor with the national flag as farmers prepare for a tractor rally on January 26, at Singhu Border near Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Here is the final route of farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Multiple rounds of meeting have taken place between the police and the farmers over the route of the January 26 rally. It has been decided that the farmers' rally will begin after the end of the main Republic Day parade.
To collate the information of criminals, all the 95 police stations across Mumbai are also preparing a list of the top 25 criminals in their records, such as regular trouble makers, hard core criminals or local goons. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Mumbai Police nab more than 100 criminals in Operation All Out ahead of R-Day

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:56 PM IST
  • Mumbai Police had started Operation All Out to maintain law and order in the city and is carried out once or twice a month.
PM Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12pm on Monday.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees tomorrow

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The PMRBP, formerly known as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, is India's highest civilian honour for those under the age of 18.
All eyes are on the tractor march of the farmers on January 26 as it has already been subject to many controversies.(ANI)
india news

308 Twitter handles from Pakistan creating confusion over tractor march: Police

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Delhi Police on Sunday specified that they have found 308 Twitter handles with their origins in Pakistan creating confusion over tractor march.
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the target is to reach pre-Covid levels before March end this year; take it to 40 percent beyond pre Covid levels by next year.(File photo)
india news

Hardeep Puri Interview: On Central Vista, Adani airports row, vaccine exports

By Kumkum Chadha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:59 PM IST
In HT’s series The Interview, Puri talks at length on several issues: controversial and informative. If he defends industrialist Gautam Adani bagging the contract for six airports, he also talks about expanding the aviation sector, and the phased roll-out of transporting the vaccine.
Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI file)
india news

Sole aim of Cong is to bring Babur's rule in Assam: Himanta

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma also alleged that followers of Ajmal attacked 'Satras', the Vaishnavite places of worship, at Batadrava and other areas.
FILE PHOTO: A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)
india news

Old 5, 10 and 100 notes to go out of circulation after March? Govt says

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Unlike 1,000 currency, which was declared exhausted by the government in 2016, 100 was circulated in the Indian economy in a new colour of lavender in 2019 without declaring the previous legal tender void.
