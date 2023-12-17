Phone parts of all Parliament security breach accused found from Rajasthan: Report

Parts of the mobile phones belonging to five accused in the Parliament security breach case have been recovered from Rajasthan, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. All the phones, which the alleged 'mastermind' Lalit Mohan Jha had taken hold of, were found in burnt condition, ANI added. All the phones, taken away by the alleged 'mastermind' Lalit Mohan Jha from the other accused, were found in burnt condition.

Delhi police sources earlier revealed that Lalit Jha had destroyed five mobile phones before coming to Delhi and was misleading the investigating team. According to the Delhi police, Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman, said the police sources.

Investigation has revealed that Lalit first destroyed the phones of the four accused and before coming to Delhi he destroyed his own phone also. According to the sources, Lalit was continuously misleading the investigation team, ANI reported citing the police sources.

The investigation team has written a letter to the cellular company seeking information about Lalit and the remaining four accused.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said earlier said the five accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case have revealed they explored the idea of self-immolation after applying fire-resistent gel on their body to create more dramatic scenes without hurting themselves and get media attention.

However, they later dropped this idea, settling on the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber with smoke canisters, they said.

Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.