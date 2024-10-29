‘All preparations in place’: Ayodhya gears up for tomorrow's Deepotsav, first after Ram Temple consecration

With the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities on Tuesday, officials in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya said preparations were in place for the eighth edition of ‘Deepotsav,’ to be held on Wednesday, the day before Diwali. Laser show at Ram kI Paidi, Naya Ghat, Ayodhya (ANI)

“All preparations are in place. While the government has arranged for around 5000-6000 people at the ghats, 40 jumbo screens have been set up for others to view the event live,” Sant Sharan Mishra, Nodal Officer for Deepotsav, said.

Separately, Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told journalists, “We have given the final touches to our preparations and will execute it tomorrow.”

This year's Festival of Lights is special for Ayodhya as it is the temple town's first Diwali after the opening of the Ram Mandir in January. Therefore, the state government seeks to create another Guiness world record: lighting 25 lakh ‘diyas’ on Deeptosav.

However, 28 lakh diyas have been ordered so that even if 10% are lost for any reason, the target is still achieved. Also, while most of the diyas have been kept in squares of 16, a few have been placed creatively to make visible attractive patterns. For example, 80,000 diyas have been decorated in the form of a swastika on Ghat no. 10, symbolising auspiciousness.

Further, in an addition from last year, 1100 people will participate in a special ‘aarti’ on the banks of the Saryu river on Diwali eve in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in attendance for the ‘aarti.'

Additionally, the Deepotsav will showcase the spiritual, traditional, and cultural essence of the holy city, with performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Around 10,000 security personnel, including half in plain clothes, have been deployed to maintain security during the festivities in Ayodhya.