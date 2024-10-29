Ayodhya's first ‘Deepotsav’ after Ram temple opening on October 30, aim for world record
Ayodhya will be lit with 28 lakh earthen lamps on October 30 to celebrate the 8th edition of Deepotsav.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced in a social media post that preparations for the eighth edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya are officially underway and seeks to create another Guiness world record with 28 lakh diyas being lit on the day, reported news agency PTI.
In his post Adityanath said, "The preparations for Deepotsav are in the final stages... the work of placing lamps is ongoing... trials for laser, sound, and drone shows are in progress."
Also Read: After Ram temple inauguration, Ayodhya to be adorned in hues of grandest-ever Deepotsav
This year’s Deepotsav is all set to be the grandest show till date as it will be the first after the opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.
Every year the ceremony has grown larger in grandeur, from 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 to 22.23 lakh diyas in 2023, it has created a new Guinness Book of World Record of laying diyas in Ayodhya every year. Now it aims for greater heights, with volunteers preparing to light 28 lakh diyas for Deepotsav decorations.
Also Read: Ayodhya airport on high alert after bomb threat to Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight
Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, stated, "We've divided the temple complex into several sections, with specific responsibilities for illuminating every corner."
This year's Deepotsav boasts a a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand, as well as performances by artists from six countries - Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.
Also Read: 'After 500 years, Lord Ram is...': PM Modi mentions Ram Temple on Dhanteras
The police and civic administration have implemented robust security measures monitored by Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar for the celebrations.
The animal husbandry department has pledged to light 1,50,000 “Gau Deep” during the festivities. Further, to ensure cleanliness and environmental awareness, special lamps that minimise soot and pollution will be used at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
A UP government spokesperson told PTI that these specially designed lamps will protect the temple structure from stains and will provide long-lasting illumination.
The entire temple complex will be adorned with flowers, with a focus on a message of environment protection throughout the festivities. The events will be broadcast on Doordarshan as well as large LED screens set up across the city.