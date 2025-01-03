Allahabad HC stays arrest of SP MP Barq in Sambhal mosque violence case

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq amid violence during a mosque survey in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh
The Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq in connection with violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque. However, the court refused to quash the FIR against him.
In the FIR lodged at the Sambhal police station, Barq has been named for alleged provocation for violence during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque that left four people dead.