BJP claims AAP issued ‘fatwas’ to destroy 24 temples in Delhi, save 2 mosques

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of demolishing 24 temples in the national capital between 2016 and 2023. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi chief minister Atishi.(ANI)

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited documents while claiming that AAP leaders issued orders to demolish 24 temples during their reign in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has been ruling Delhi for over 10 years.

Poonawalla said Kejriwal issued 'fatwas' to demolish the temples.

"The documents that have come into the public domain through the media clearly show that there is no party more deceitful in this country and the world than the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Those who accuse others, what is their own history? From 2016 to 2023, documents with signatures show how the AAP chief minister and ministers issued fatwas to demolish nearly 24 structures," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that former home minister Satyendra Jain had signed orders to demolish eight temples in 2016 but intervened to save two unidentified mosques.

"In 2016, a fatwa to demolish 8 temples was issued under the signature of Satyendra Jain, who was the home minister at the time. The interesting thing is that Satyendra Jain intervened to save two unidentified mosques that had no historical background, but he never spoke out about the temples," he said.

He said the AAAP is the biggest anti-Hindu party in India.

"Today, the biggest anti-Hindu party is the Aam Aadmi Party. They and their alliance partners, DMK, TMC, Left and Congress, always speak against Sanatan Dharma, however, AAP says nothing in response. And now they claim they will give compensation to the priests," he said.

Atishi accused BJP of demolishing temples

On January 1, Delhi chief minister Atishi accused the BJP of ordering the demolition of several temples in the national capital. She claimed that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, it was decided to demolish several temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri, as well as a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari.

"The dual face of the BJP is revealed through such orders. On the one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples," she said at a press conference.

With inputs from ANI