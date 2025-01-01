In letter war, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; Delhi BJP says ‘stop lying’

The New Year in Delhi began with fiery political exchanges as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of voter deletions and cash distribution in a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, at the AAP party office in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to end corruption, stop making false promises, and apologise for the dire state of the Yamuna.

In his letter on Wednesday, the former Delhi chief minister raised several questions to the RSS chief ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

The AAP leader asked Mohan Bhagwat if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) endorsed the “wrongdoings” committed by the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal also questioned if the RSS condoned BJP leaders distributing money to buy votes and the “large-scale” deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit voters.

The BJP, in turn, accused Kejriwal and the AAP of aiding illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi residents in Delhi with documents and funds to use them as a vote bank.

The 70-member Delhi assembly election is scheduled for February.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “On the first day of New Year, we often make resolutions. I have written a letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to stop lying, end his corruption, refrain from making false promises in the name of his children, women, and senior citizens, and apologise for the state of the Yamuna.”

He said he has also written that Kejriwal should stop promoting alcohol in Delhi and stop accepting donations from anti-India forces.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of adopting a three-pronged strategy to manipulate the voters' list in his home constituency, the New Delhi assembly segment, and had written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about an “unusual spike” in additions and deletions to the electoral rolls.