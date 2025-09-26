Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Allahabad High Court setback to Rahul Gandhi over religious freedom for Sikhs remark in US

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 02:37 pm IST

The Allahabad HC reportedly dismissed a revision plea Rahul Gandhi had filed challenging the Varanasi court's acceptance of a petition filed against him.

The Allahabad High Court has reportedly dismissed a petition by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against an order of the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi. The special court's order was related to a statement Rahul Gandhi made in the US last year, commenting on religious freedom of Sikhs in India.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI/File)
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI/File)

According to ANI, the Allahabad High Court rejected Gandhi’s revision plea challenging the Varanasi court’s decision to admit a petition filed against him. The high court's move means the case can now proceed to the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi.

The case is linked to a remark Rahul Gandhi made during his US visit in 2024. He had kicked off a political storm with a remark that appeared to suggest that Sikhs can't practice their faith freely in India.

"The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about," Gandhi had said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Allahabad High Court setback to Rahul Gandhi over religious freedom for Sikhs remark in US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On