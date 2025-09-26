Allahabad High Court setback to Rahul Gandhi over religious freedom for Sikhs remark in US

The Allahabad High Court has reportedly dismissed a petition by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against an order of the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi. The special court's order was related to a statement Rahul Gandhi made in the US last year, commenting on religious freedom of Sikhs in India. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(ANI/File)

According to ANI, the Allahabad High Court rejected Gandhi’s revision plea challenging the Varanasi court’s decision to admit a petition filed against him. The high court's move means the case can now proceed to the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi.

The case is linked to a remark Rahul Gandhi made during his US visit in 2024. He had kicked off a political storm with a remark that appeared to suggest that Sikhs can't practice their faith freely in India.

"The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about," Gandhi had said.