'Alliance gave BJP stomach ache': Akhilesh Yadav calls Congress ‘200 seats’ UP poll poster fake

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that "fake posters" were being put up after a poster outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow declared “200 seats haq hai hamara (200 seats are our right)”. The poster featured pictures of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photos Credit: ANI)

The poster featured pictures of leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "200 seats are our right. UP trusts Rahul Gandhi," the poster read, news agency ANI reported.

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'Municipal higher authorities of UP should be suspended’: Yadav Sharing the visuals of the poster, Yadav, in a post on X, demanded the suspension of senior municipal officials in Uttar Pradesh, alleging possible corruption or administrative pressure behind the unauthorised installation of posters without payment of prescribed fees.

"The "alliance" gave the BJP a stomach ache. They are putting up fake posters, that's how scared they are," the SP chief said.

"The municipal higher authorities of UP should be suspended because some people are openly getting posters put up without depositing the money, but no action is being taken—either this is based on corruption or pressure from the administration," the SP chief stated.

"When these unknown posters are put up secretly, it also causes a loss to local revenue, because such posters are installed without fees; if the fee were officially paid, a receipt would also have to be issued, and in that case, the name of the conspirator would come out and they would get caught. The penalty for this revenue loss should be borne by the concerned officials, and an inquiry should be initiated against them and they should also be suspended," he said.

Yadav further stated that a date-wise record is being maintained of all such incidents, along with details of the officials responsible at the time.

"The PDA government is coming now, and it will expose all the dirty dealings of these corrupt officers. From ED-CBI to EOW, everyone will be activated, and a thorough account will be settled with all these corrupt officers," the leader concluded.