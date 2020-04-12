Allow economic activities within states: Chhattisgarh’s Baghel to PM Modi

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 07:10 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow states to carry out essential economic activities in case the lockdown continues.

The Prime Minister held a video conference with chief ministers to take feedback on whether the ongoing lockdown is extended after April 14 to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Baghel suggested not relaxing the existing ban on the inter-state road, air and rail services in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country, a release from his office said.

The chief minister also sought an economic package for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector from the Centre, citing that the MSME sector which provides maximum employment to the people, has been bearing the brunt of lockdown and seeking early financial assistance in the state.

During the video conference, the chief minister said that due to lack of clear instructions by the Centre for the purchase of test kits, there is a situation of apprehension and asserted on the need to issue clear guidelines in this regard, the statement said.

“As many as 3,473 samples have been tested till Friday in the state. On average,135 samples are being taken per day which is very less. Due to less testing, it cannot be said with certainty whether the condition of Covid-19 virus is actually under control or not,” Baghel stated.

“There is a need to take 3 to 5 thousand samples daily. Therefore a request has already been made to ensure more availability of PPE kits and testing facilities in the state,” he said.