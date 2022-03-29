Allow Ukraine returnees to finish course in Indian colleges: KCR to PM Modi

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow medical students, who returned from conflict-hit Ukraine, to continue their course in the medical colleges in the country as a special case.

In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said the students, who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine, were forced to interrupt their studies at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship.

“There are over 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated from Ukraine due to the war. Most of them are from middle class families which will lose their lifetime savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children,” he said.

KCR said the sudden dislocation of these medical students has jeopardised their future. They have devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money on the medical education in Ukraine, which is likely to remain incomplete, he said.

“Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, the Centre may permit them to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters so as to help them complete their education,” KCR said.

He suggested that for this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in the medical colleges in the country on a one-time basis to accommodate these students.

The chief minister said there were more than 700 students from Telangana, who had returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education. “In view of the hardship faced by them, the Telangana government has decided to bear the entire fee of these students, if they are accommodated in the medical college in the state,” he said.

