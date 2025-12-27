Allu Arjun, his security team named among 23 accused in charge sheet in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Actor Allu Arjun and his security team have been named among 23 accused in the charge sheet filed in connection with the stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Chikkadpally in Hyderabad, in December 2024. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14 in connection to the case.(PTI)

The theatre management has been named as the prime accused in the charge sheet filed recently, while Arjun has been named as accused no 11, PTI reported.

The theatre management has also been held responsible for lapses in crowd control during the event.

What happened?

Earlier, Allu Arjun had been arrested arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of ‘Pushpa 2' movie at Sandhya theatre last year on December 4.

The stampede occurred when fans had gathered to get a glimpse of the actor during the premiere.

The city police registered a case against Allu Arjun after the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s family, cases were registered against his security team and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the stampede and released the next day after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was later granted regular bail.

Allu Arjun and the makers of the film Pushpa extended financial assistance to the victim’s family. The Telangana government also announced compensation for the family.