Mumbai court grants bail to actor Alok Nath in rape case by writer

A Mumbai court granted anticipatory bail to actor Alok Nath in the rape complaint filed by a TV writer-producer, who during the recent #MeToo campaign accused him of rape nearly two decades ago.

The 62-year-old had filed the plea for bail application in the Dindoshi Sessions Court on December 14, last year.

On November 21, a rape case was registered against Nath by the Mumbai Police, based on a complaint filed by the writer-producer, who accused him of raping her 19 years ago. The FIR was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Amidst the #MeToo movement, the writer had narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post in October. She was the writer and producer of teleserial in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 18:29 IST