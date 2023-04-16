‘Already warned…’ : Tajinder Bagga on Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf's killing

A tweet by BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga is doing the rounds on the internet after the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad. In the tweet, Bagga reiterated his claim of how he had already warned about the incident in his pevious tweet. Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad shot down by people disguised as mediapersons on Saturday.(PTI)

“I already warned. Next time media shouldn't be allowed with Gangsters,” he said.

In a tweet put out by him earlier, Bagga had said that “the media should not be entertained near gangsters like Atiq Ahmad as in the future any gangster disguised as media professional can shoot them down.”

Soon after the killing of Atiq and his brother Ashraf Bagga reiterated his claim.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot down by three people, Lovelesh, Sunny and Arun who posed as media persons. The assailants were heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during the attack. They were apprehended immediately by the UP police.

The shooting occurred around 10 pm while Atiq and Ashraf were surrounded by the police and were being brought to Prayagraj in connection with the investigation in Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmad was shot dead on the same day his son Asad Ahmad was killed in an alleged encounter with UP police.