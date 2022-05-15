‘Will not stop questioning you till...’: Tajinder Bagga's fresh attack on Arvind Kejriwal

In a message to Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga-an outspoken critic of the Delhi chief minister-said on Sunday he will not stop questioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor till he tells him how much more time is needed for action against the accused in Punjab's Bargari sacrilege case.

“When will you take action against those involved in the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, @ArvindKejriwal? You asked for 24 hours, it’s been 60 days. How much did you sell your soul for? Kejriwal ji, I will not stop questioning you till you tell me when you will imprison those who desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib,” Bagga posted in Hindi on his Twitter handle.

गुरु ग्रन्थ साहिब की बेदबी करने वालों पर कार्यवाई कब करोगे @ArvindKejriwal ? आपने 24 घण्टे का समय मांगा था,60 दिन हो गए? कितने में जमीर बेचा ? तब तक पीछा नही छोडूंगा केजरीवाल जी जब तक गुरु ग्रन्थ साहिब का अपमान करने वालो को सलाखों के पीछे नही डालोगे



pic.twitter.com/dynWUJu6WG — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 15, 2022

With the tweet, the 36-year-old posted a video of Kejriwal attacking erstwhile Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi for the-then ruling dispensation’s inaction in the said case.

“The people of Punjab are extremely outraged over the Bargari case. People know that no action has been taken against the masterminds, and I don’t need to tell you who the masterminds are. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh ji prepared a report, Channi sahab can look it up. In only 24 hours, action can be taken against the conspirators,” the Delhi CM is seen telling the media.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former Inspector General in the Punjab Police, joined the AAP in June 2021.

In October 2015, protests erupted across Punjab after the Guru Granth Sahib was desecrated in several cities. The Bargari incident was the first among those incidents.

In the Punjab assembly elections, held this year on February 20, the AAP registered a huge win, pushing the Congress out of power. The border state is the Kejriwal-led outfit’s second provincial government, and the first outside Delhi.

