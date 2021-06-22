Police firing victims’ kin sad over ex-IG’s move to politics

The family members of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh, who were killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan here on October 14, 2015, have expressed disappointment over former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s move to politics.

Kunwar, who was a member of the initial SIT that probed the police firing cases, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhagwan Krishan, said that justice has not been delivered to them while leaders have continuously played politics over sacrilege and police firing cases. “But we are more disappointed to see that Kunwar, the person we believed in so strongly, also decided to take the political route. He could have supported AAP for any other reason but by joining the party on the issues of sacrilege and police firing he is also doing politics like others. We have nothing to do with any politician, we just want justice. I am feeling deceived and broken today,” he rued.

“The chargesheets filed in Kotkapura firing case by the SIT led by the former IG were quashed by the high court with specific comments on his political motives, which he has proven right by joining AAP,” he said.

Gurjeet’s father Sadhu Singh said, “I have never expected justice from politicians for my son. Former IG has joined AAP. I am pained that everyone is playing politics on this. Now only God will do justice.”

On April 9, the HC bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat had quashed the Kunwar-led SIT’s chargesheets filed in Kotkapura firing case questioning the impartiality of the former IG. The court also directed the state government to reconstitute a new SIT without him. Upset over the HC verdict, Kunwar opted for voluntary retirement which was accepted on April 15.

“Seeing this conduct of Kunwar, one may say that he is indulging in political theatrics to fulfil his own purpose of creating greener political pastures for himself post-retirement so as to enter the political field as several officers have done after demitting office,” the court had stated in the order.

The newly constituted SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav is investigating the Kotkapura firing case now and the probe team will question former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday at his MLA flat in Chandigarh.