Alwar gang rape case: 3 arrested after BSP leader threatens to burn their houses

Police in Rajasthan’s Alwar arrested three people on Thursday on charges of gang-raping a minor girl, a day after a BSP leader threatened to burn the houses of the accused if they weren’t arrested within 24 hours.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was kidnapped by three men on a motorcycle and gang-raped in an agricultural field in a village under Badoda Meo police station on Tuesday morning. She was unconscious when her family found her lying in the field. She told her family about the sexual assault on Wednesday when she became conscious.

Badoda Meo police station’s in-charge Tara Chand Sharma said after her family lodged the complaint. Police then took her to Alwar town for a medical examination.

During her medical examination, leaders of various political parties reached the hospital.

Later, she was taken to the women’s police station where the minister in-charge of Alwar Mamta Bhupesh, former MLA Gyan Deo Ahuja and BSP leader Jagat Singh met the victim and her family.

Singh, who is contesting on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket for the Ramgarh assembly election, later told his supporters that if police did not arrest the accused within 24 hours, he will storm their houses and set them afire.

“I don’t have faith in police because it is Congress government in the state and the Congress candidate from Ramgarh is also from the community that the accused are from,” Jagat Singh, former BJP MLA from Kaman in Bharatpur district, said.

The Rajasthan assembly elections were held on December 7, 2018, for 199 seats only. the Ramgarh election was countermanded due to the death of the BSP candidate and will be now held on January 28.

Police said three men, Niyamat Khan, 19, Taleem Khan, 19, and Chatrapal Jatav, 24, have been arrested for gang rape under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigating officer in the case, deputy superintendent of police Priyanka Raghuvanshi, produced the victim in a Govindgarh court on Thursday for recording her statement before a magistrate. Statements of two of her family members were also recorded in the court, police said.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 08:10 IST