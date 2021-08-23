Always back pro-people moves: Tejashwi at joint address with Nitish post-PM meet

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said his party always supported pro-people and pro-poor measures of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. The leader of Opposition was part of a 10-party delegation, led by the chief minister, that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a nationwide caste-based census.

Following the meeting that was attended by representatives of many other parties, including the BJP, Kumar and Yadav spoke to the media jointly.

Also read | What Bihar politicians said ahead of meeting with PM Modi

When asked if Kumar's Janata Dal -United (JD-U) and RJD are getting closer with both parties coming together over the caste census issue, Yadav said the opposition in Bihar had always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest.

Delhi | Our delegation met the PM today not only for caste census in the state (Bihar) but in the entire country. We are awaiting a decision on this now: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD after meeting with PM Modi over caste census pic.twitter.com/HRyg77P3D5 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

Kumar said Modi heard them patiently, adding now, the latter would have to take a decision on the issue. “Such a census would help in formulating various development plans effectively. People in Bihar and the entire country are of the same opinion on this issue,” he said.

Asked about the Prime Minister's stand on the issue, Kumar said Modi did not "deny it" (caste census) and heard out everyone. “We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the Bihar assembly on caste census,” Kumar said.

"Recently a minister from the central government gave a statement that the caste-based census will not be conducted. This made us anxious. Following this, all parties in Bihar including the Opposition met on the issue. It was then proposed to meet Prime Minister on the issue," he added.

Also read | Caste census and the vicious cycle of Mandal-Mandir politics in India

Yadav said it would be a "historic" measure in helping the poor. “If animals and trees can be counted, then so can people,” he said.

(With agency inputs)











