Am confident Sadiq will work for Cong’s win: DKS

The state Congress leadership on Friday secured the support of rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan in the Davangere South assembly rebel candidate, who has agreed to campaign for the official nominee despite remaining in the by-election contest. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with Sadiq Pehelwan in Bengaluru on Friday. (@siddaramaiah)

Because the deadline for withdrawing nominations expired on March 26, Sadiq’s name will stay on the ballot. Party leaders, however, said his decision to align with the Congress would help prevent a division of votes in a seat the party considers critical.

The intervention came after a series of coordinated efforts led by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who met Sadiq at his residence in Kumara Park. The meeting followed outreach by MLA Rizwan Arshad and legislative council chief whip Saleem Ahmed, who had earlier attempted to persuade the rebel leader at his home in Davanagere.

Sadiq later met chief minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha along with his supporters, where he confirmed his willingness to work for the party’s candidate.

Explaining the outreach, Shivakumar said, “Our legislators Rizwan Arshad and Saleem Ahmed were given the responsibility to talking to Sadiq Pailwan, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate, expressing his displeasure over the allotment of the ticket to Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of veteran Congress leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.”

“Rizwan and Saleem worked under the directions of the chief minister and myself. They went and managed to pacify him. His entire family is known to me. His son and brother have held important posts, and we have spoken to him. Chief minister Siddaramaiah also spoke to him on Thursday night,” he said.

Shivakumar added that Sadiq had agreed without placing conditions. “He has come here as promised, and I am confident that he will work for the party’s victory. We also have a responsibility to ensure his growth. He has not placed any demands; his only concern is to ensure the victory of the Congress party.”

Rizwan Arshad described the negotiations as necessary to avoid benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party. “I, along with Saleem Ahmed, met Sadiq and later held discussions with chief minister Siddaramaiah. Sadiq has had a long association with the Congress party over the years and should not, under any circumstances, allow the BJP to benefit. This issue was discussed with the chief minister,” he said.

He added, “Sadiq has agreed. We had said yesterday itself that the issue would be resolved. After our request, he agreed and has come here. He shares a 40-year relationship with chief minister Siddaramaiah. He will also speak with the deputy chief minister and Randeep Surjewala.”

Sadiq, however, is yet to comment on the matter.

The episode underscores internal strains in Davanagere South, a constituency long held by the Congress since its formation in 2008 under the leadership of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Party leaders had been concerned that dissatisfaction over ticket allocation could fracture its base.

The Congress has fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of the late leader, a choice that has triggered criticism from sections of the Muslim community and progressive groups over perceived dynastic politics. Shivakumar defended the selection, saying the candidate brings a modern outlook, citing his education abroad and “vision.”

He also pointed to the political role of Samarth’s mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, the Member of Parliament from Davanagere, and said she had been persuaded by the party to contest elections and had since become an asset.

Samarth’s father, SS Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, handling Mines and Geology and Horticulture portfolios.

The BJP has nominated Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, a grassroots leader from a Scheduled Tribe community, who is seen by party workers as a strong contender capable of expanding the party’s presence in the constituency. Party insiders describe him as maintaining cordial relations across communities, positioning him as a possible breakthrough candidate in a seat the BJP has yet to win.