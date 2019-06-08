Amarinder Singh forms 8 consultative groups, leaves out Navjot Sidhu

Two days after divesting Navjot Singh Sidhu of local government and tourism portfolio, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday left him out of eight consultative groups constituted to monitor the state government’s flagship schemes.

The move signaled a widening rift between Amarinder and Sidhu, who is yet to take over the charge of his new ministerial assignment of power and renewable energy sources.

A sulking Sidhu is learnt to be camping in New Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi before deciding his next course.

Besides Sidhu, medical education and research minister Om Prakash Soni also didn’t figure on consultative groups that include all other 15 ministers, seven Congress MLAs and a couple of senior officials.

The chief minister will be heading the groups on urban renewal and reforms, and drug campaign, a government press release said. Amarinder’s number two in the cabinet, Brahm Mohindra who replaced Sidhu as local bodies minister will be part of panel on urban renewal.

The objective of the consultative groups, according to chief minister, was to accelerate the pace of implementation of his government’s flagship programmes/schemes so far and to firm up pro-poor schemes by involving elected representatives and communities.

The groups have been mandated to review and recommend improvements, and their reports would be considered by the council of ministers in its meeting next month.

While six ministers have been nominated as chairmen of consultative groups, the others figure as their members. Cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will head the panel on farm debt waiver with revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar and SC welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot as members.

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu heads two panels on universal health insurance and ‘ Mission Tandrust Punjab’. The ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ panel will be headed by technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi with industry minister Sunder Sham Arora as its member.

The group on food security will be headed by food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Rural development and panchayat minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa will be heading a panel on rural development with Dharamsot and water supply and sanitation minister Razia Sultana as members.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 22:11 IST