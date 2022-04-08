Amarnath Yatra: Registration to start from April 11 as 3 lakh pilgrims expected

Registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra, which was suspended for two years owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, will begin on April 11. Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, said that the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11, reported news agency ANI.

"Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30 and will conclude on August 11. The registration will start on April 11. The pilgrims can also register online through the website and mobile app of the Shrine Board," ANI quoted the board official as saying.

With a sustained decline in Covid cases and a gradual return to normalcy, the board is expecting more than three lakh pilgrims to the shrine this year.

"Registration for Yatra will start on April 11 in 446 Branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. We're expecting more than three lakh pilgrims. In Ramban, a Yatri Niwas has been made which can accommodate 3000 pilgrims," he stated.

He further added, "RFID will be given to pilgrims by which the Shrine board can track the pilgrims. The insurance coverage period for pony handlers increased to one year. The insurance cover for pilgrims increased from ₹3 lakh to 5 lakh this year."

Millions of devotees trek through the Himalayas to Shri Amarnathji Shrine in South Kashmir every year to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva believed to be present in the unique form of an ice Lingam. The yatra could not be held for the last two years due to the pandemic and was suspended a few days before its scheduled conclusion in 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have got rid of Covid-19 to a large extent and are expecting a good turnout of enthusiastic devotees (at Amarnath shrine) this year. The capacity of lodgment camps for the devotees has increased accordingly and all necessary security arrangements will be made (for the smooth and successful yatra)," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said last week.

(With inputs from agencies)

