Amarnath Yatra registrations drop 10.19% after Pahalgam terror attack: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Registrations for this year’s Amarnath Yatra have dropped by 10.19 per cent compared to last year, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel during a mock drill on coordination and emergency response, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, at a transit camp at Pantha Chowk, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI File)

He said that those who had registered before April 22 were requested to reconfirm their participation in the yatra, and over 85,000 people have confirmed that they still intend to undertake the pilgrimage.

“Pilgrim registrations were progressing well before the April 22 incident, but saw a decline afterwards. There has been a 10.19 per cent drop in registrations compared to last year,” Sinha told reporters at Raj Bhavan.

Manoj Sinha said that nearly 2.36 lakh pilgrims had registered for the yatra before the attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, most of them tourists.

“The measures taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces have helped restore confidence among pilgrims, and as a result, registrations are picking up again,” Sinha said.

When asked whether the terror attack had impacted this year’s Amarnath Yatra, Sinha said it had affected the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Valley.

He added that comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9.

“There is a three-layered security setup at the base camps, and security forces are conducting area domination exercises and mock drills to handle any situation. Additional police and CAPF personnel have been deployed, and verification of all service providers has been completed,” he added.

Only 8% pilgrims used helicopter: Sinha on suspension of heli services

He said that helicopter services for the Amarnath Yatra have been suspended this year due to multiple factors, including recent helicopter accidents in other states and heightened security concerns.

Sinha added that the decision was taken after careful consideration of all aspects related to pilgrim safety.

“Only around eight per cent of the pilgrims were using helicopters for darshan, so the impact of the suspension is limited,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor assured that comprehensive security measures have been put in place for the yatra, covering not just pilgrims and tourists, but also the local residents.

He urged pilgrims travelling by private vehicles to move in coordination with the official convoy from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu to ensure better security during their journey.

Sinha said that in the past three years, several measures have been introduced to improve the pilgrimage experience, including widening the yatra track from four feet to 12 feet.

“Previously, narrow and uneven stretches caused inconvenience. Now, vulnerable spots have been reinforced with barriers to ensure smoother and safer passage,” he said.

He added that the track is now motorable up to the holy cave, though vehicles will only be allowed in emergencies.

“The yatra will take place this year just like it has in previous years,” Sinha said.

He also mentioned that the feedback from pilgrims has been positive, and the efforts of the administration and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board have been well received.