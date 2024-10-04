Amethi Dalit family's chilling murder: Father says son's killer must suffer same fate

Ram Gopal, who lost four members of his family to a brutal murder in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, said on Friday, his son's killer must meet the same fate, reported news agency PTI. Sunil Kumar, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and their daughters Drishti and Suni, aged 6 and 1, were gunned down by an unknown shooter.

Chandan Verma is currently the prime suspect accused of killing the Dalit family, after it was found that a complaint had been filed against him earlier under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 19 by Ram Gopal's daughter-in law Poonam.

A preliminary probe by the police revealed that Poonam had lodged a complaint against Chandan Verma for harassing her. The police are yet to determine if the two cases are linked however, Poonam had stated in her complaint, “If anything happens to me or my family, Verma should be held responsible for it,” said Amethi superintendent of police Anoop Kumar Singh on Thursday.

A three-member team of doctors conducted the post mortem of the bodies in Amethi under videography and five police teams have been deployed to investigate the case.

Bereaved father,Ram Gopal has taken all four bodies to his native village, Sudamapur, in Rae Bareli's Unchahar.

Ram Gopal spoke to reporters outside the mortuary on Friday and said, “The way my son has gone, they (killers) should go the same way.”

He also expressed his concerns over being the sole breadwinner of the household, “With my son gone, I am left with no one to take care of the house. I am over 60 years old and I have one more son, who lives separately. If he can get a job, it would be good.”

He also claimed that he did not know who Chandan Verma was or what his caste was, however he did remember Poonam lodging a complaint against him.

“Had any action been taken, this would not have happened today,” Ram Gopal said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid his condolences in a post on and said, “The incident that happened in Amethi district today is highly condemnable and unforgivable. The Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim's family in this hour of grief. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost, strictest legal action will be taken against them.”