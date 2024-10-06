Amethi murders: Woman's kin refute 'affair' charge, say accused forcibly took pictures

The bodies of the school teacher and his wife, who were shot dead along with their two daughters in Amethi, were consigned to flames on Saturday. The police have alleged that the accused, Chandan Verma, killed the family after his affair with the teacher's wife ended. However, the woman's brother has dismissed the police's version, saying Verma forcibly took photos with his sister. UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting Amethi victms’ kin at his residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

Bhanu, the brother of the deceased woman Poonam, said the accused used to force the woman to speak with him.

"He (Chandan) used to force my sister to speak with him. He also took pictures with her forcefully, which are now being circulated," he told the media on Saturday.

He accused the police of inaction on Poonam's FIR.

"Had the local police taken action against Chandan after my sister lodged an FIR, this incident would not have happened," he added.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the kin of the deceased in Lucknow.

"The UP Chief Minister while expressing grief, said that he stands with the family, and assured that all possible help will be given," BJP MLA Manoj Pandey said.

He also assured that a government job would be given to a family member. They will also get financial assistance from the government.

"Today, at my official residence in Lucknow, in the presence of the honourable MLA of Unchahar, Manoj Pandey ji, I met the victim's family of the unfortunate incident that took place in Amethi. The UP government stands with the bereaved family with full sympathy and commitment," Yogi Adityanath said in a statement.

He also assured the family of justice.

The government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and their two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi.

The police found that the woman had filed an FIR against the accused in Rae Bareli on August 18 for harassment.

Verma, a Raebareli resident, told the police that he reached the victims' house on Thursday, got enraged over a discussion there and shot the family members.

He claimed he had an affair with Poonam for the past 18 months and their relationship later ended.

He tried to kill himself but the pistol misfired.

On Saturday, Verma, 27, was shot in the leg when he allegedly opened fire at the police team.

With inputs from PTI