Amid Centre’s Unlock 1.0, these states will have their own lockdown rules

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 09:32 IST

At least four states of Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have announced they will extend the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) even as the Centre issued guidelines to ease the restrictions.

The Union home ministry said on Saturday places of worship, shopping malls, and hotels and restaurants can open from June 8 as it released details of the first of a three-phase plan aimed at lifting stringent restrictions imposed over two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The plan, called Unlock 1.0, also removes restrictions on inter- and intra-state travel. Lockdown 4.0 ends on Sunday.

The Centre has empowered states and Union territories to identify containment zones in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines. Local authorities can also identify buffer zones, which are areas adjoining containment zones, and impose restrictions.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Here’s what has been allowed and restricted by these four states and others:

Punjab

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a four-week extension of the lockdown till June 30.

Amarinder Singh said his government will take into account the Centre’s guidelines for lockdown 5.0.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Saturday decided to extend the Covid-19 lockdown until June 15 only in containment zones, allowing greater relaxation in all other areas.

The order said a strict lockdown will be imposed in the affected areas, with no relaxations. Relaxations will be allowed in containment zones B and C from June 1, with the resumption of work in tea gardens, jute mills, micro, small, medium & large industries, and the construction industry.

Intra-state movement of government and private buses has also been allowed with passengers not exceeding the seating capacity of the vehicle. No passengers will be allowed to travel standing and all passengers must wear masks and gloves.

Bengal has allowed the opening of religious places from June 1 with not more than 10 persons gathering at a time. The state has also allowed all offices and industries to resume work with 100% workforce beyond the “affected areas”.

Restaurants and shopping malls have been allowed to open on June 1. Government offices will function with 70% of the workforce on a rotational basis. While the government said it encouraged private offices to adopt a work-from-home policy, the number of staff in offices will be decided by the companies.

Madhya Pradesh

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that schools in the state would open after June 13 while speaking to students from 10 districts through video conference on Saturday.

“But the final decision on this would be taken after some days because we are going to extend lockdown till June 15,” Chouhan said.

Mizoram

The state’s health minister, R Lalthangliana, said the state was extending the lockdown in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring states and the return of stranded people.

Gujarat

The government said curfew will remain in place from 9 am to 5 am from June 1. It also removed the policy of odd-even and said all the shops can be opened till 7pm.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has given further relaxation in the restrictions placed on the shooting of TV serials. A maximum of 60 artists and technicians can visit the shooting set from May 31.

Rajasthan

Monuments and museums run by the state government will be opened from Monday. Entry will be free for tourists for the first two weeks. These monuments will open from 9am to 2am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays in the first week starting June 1. For the next week, they will open on four days from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 5pm.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has relaxed the curfew rules on Sunday, upholding the lockdown order from 7pm to 7am.

Goa

District magistrates will issue travel passes once again. Considering the arrival of a large number of people in Goa in the last two days, the Pramod Sawant-led government is considering terminating the self-issued e-pass facility started recently and reimplement the previous system.

Himachal Pradesh

Government and private passenger buses will operate from June 1 in Himachal Pradesh. Buses will be able to ply from 7am to 7pm after a gap of 70 days. Buses will carry 60% of the total capacity but air conditioners will not run.