Amid coronavirus, no biometric attendance at Manipur govt offices

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:27 IST

As a precautionary measure against coronavirus (COVID-19), the Manipur government has decided to do away with biometric attendance in all state offices and the secretariat with an immediate effect for a month.

Conveying this during a press conference on Thursday, chief minister N Biren Singh said the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all precautionary measures to counter coronavirus.

Giving updates and highlighting the preparedness to tackle the disease, the chief minister said the health department has already undertaken preventive measures since January 18 and that there are no cases of coronavirus in the state so far.

Screening of visitors was conducted at the entry points of the state at Moreh, Behiang, Sinzawl, Tusom, Kamjong, Mao gate and Jiribam besides the international airport at Imphal, he said.

“So far, a total of 121,629 persons, including 68,180 air passengers, have been screened at Imphal International Airport and other entry points,” he said. “Out of 12 samples collected, 10 samples turned out to be negative while the report for the remaining 2 is still awaited.”

Altogether 352 people, who came back to the state, were kept under surveillance by the state health authority, he said. The state authority will also start issuing forms to visitors at the state’s entry points including those along the India-Myanmar border.

An isolation ward consisting eight beds with four ventilators was set up at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and a similar ward with six beds and one ventilator was created at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for any emergencies.

He said a control room has started functioning 24x7 with the toll-free number 0385-2411668 and appealed to the people not to panic over coronavirus and undertake basic self preventive measures such as washing hands regularly, using masks, avoiding mass gatherings, covering mouth while coughing and sneezing etc.

An official of the health department also gave a detailed presentation about the preparedness of COVID-19 in the state during the press conference.

It was attended by chief secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu, principal secretary (health), V Vumlunmang, director of health services, Dr K Rajo, director of JNIMS’, Th Bhimo, officials of health department and JNIMS.