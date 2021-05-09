Amid Covid-19 surge, curfew extended in J-K till May 17

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the curfew in the union territory by a week till 7 am on May 17 in a bid to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The administration has imposed the curfew in 20 districts of the union territory, however, allowing essential services to function normally.

As per the official order the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted, "Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services."

"Further, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 only w.e.f. today, 9/5/21.," they added in another tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a 'corona curfew' since April 29.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 46,535 active coronavirus cases. 2,228 new cases and 60 deaths were registered over the last 24 hours.

