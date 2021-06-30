Amid Delta plus scare, Karnataka tightens curbs for travellers from Maharashtra

As the cases of delta plus variant of coronavirus increase, the Karnataka government has tightened curbs for travellers coming from neighbouring state of Maharashtra. Most of the 50-odd cases found in the country are from Maharashtra.

The Karnataka government has said that a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine needs to be compulsorily produced by passengers coming to the state from Maharashtra.

"Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka," state chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said the order, according to news agency PTI.

"...the State Government is satisfied that prevailing Covid-19 situation in the Maharashtra, neighbouring State, entails taking special surveillance measures to prevent the spread into the bordering districts of the state," the statement furthet said.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929 respectively, the state health department said.

Here's fresh guidelines for travellers from Maharashtra

As per the official release, as such passengers boarding the train from Maharashtra to Karnataka are requested to have negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine before boarding. This will also be applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at-least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Maharashtra i.e., Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi shall make arrangements to deploy necessary staff at check posts to ensure that all the vehicles entering Kamataka are checked for compliance of the above requirement, the order said.